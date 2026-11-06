Toronto Blue Jays respond after Anthony Santander posts Islamophobic content about Abdul El-Sayed on Instagram

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander removed Islamophobic Instagram stories he shared the day after Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s US Senate race, becoming the first Muslim elected to the chamber. The posts quickly spread online through screenshots, prompting criticism from Blue Jays fans and a statement from the team distancing itself from the content.

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What did Anthony Santander post? Anthony Santander, 32, shared the stories on Wednesday. One featured the claim “America voted for Sharia Last Night!” alongside an image of El-Sayed. The other declared “Islam is not peaceful.” Both were taken down Thursday morning after circulating widely.

The material included a reshare from an account asserting that Muslims elected that night were radicals seeking to impose Sharia law in Congress, plus a video of a Christian minister describing Islam as “violent” and “driven by war” while claiming there is “no such thing as kind Muslims.”

Abdul El-Sayed, a former Detroit health director, defeated Republican Mike Rogers in a closely watched race, retaining the seat for Democrats in a strong midterm night for the party.

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Also Read | Who is Abdul El-Sayed? US Democratic candidate wins Michigan Senate primary

Toronto Blue Jays issue statement The Toronto Blue Jays released a statement about the posts to multiple publications. The team's spokesperson provided this response to The Athletic: “Baseball is for everyone,” the statement read, “and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark. Individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs.”

Notably, the organization has not announced any discipline.

Anthony Santander’s contract and injury struggles Anthony Santander’s five-year, $92.5 million free-agent deal with Toronto Blue Jays has produced limited returns. He has played in only 54 regular-season games across two seasons because of shoulder problems and subsequent surgery. He missed the entire 2026 campaign after undergoing left shoulder labral surgery and appeared only in minor-league rehab games late in the year. Three guaranteed seasons remain on the contract.

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After the 2026 season, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said the club still views Santander as “an option” in the outfield for 2027, assuming he is healthy.

Historical context for the Toronto Blue Jays The team has acted before when a player’s social media activity drew backlash. In 2023, reliever Anthony Bass shared a post supporting anti-LGBTQ boycotts and was released roughly two weeks later. At the time, the Blue Jays characterized the move as a “baseball decision.”

Santander, a Venezuela native who was an All-Star with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 before signing with Toronto, has not publicly addressed the latest posts. The episode adds another layer of scrutiny to a high-priced contract that has yet to deliver consistent on-field production amid ongoing injury concerns.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.