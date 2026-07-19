Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello issues public apology to Angel Reese over protected species comment

Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello apologized Saturday after a live mic caught her calling Angel Reese “a protected species” during the Atlanta Dream’s 111-92 win Friday. Late in the fourth quarter, Reese secured an offensive rebound and drove against Nyara Sabally, drawing a foul that left Sabally on the floor. As medical staff tended to Sabally, Brondello yelled at officials, “Angel, she’s a protected species. No, come on [official] Toni [Patillo]... that’s s---.”

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Reese finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and three steals on 7-of-11 shooting. She replied on social media: “ARE WE SURPRISED?!” tagging Brondello with a clown emoji.

How did Sandy Brondello respond the next day? Sandy Brondello posted a full apology Saturday morning. “Angel, I'm sorry. Last night, in the emotion of the moment after Nyara's injury, I used a phrase that I shouldn't have used, and I take full responsibility for that. My frustration was with the officiating, but my words unfairly put the focus on you.

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“I also understand that my words carried an impact beyond what I intended, particularly for Black women in our league, and I'm deeply sorry for that. I've spent my career competing with, coaching and learning from incredible Black women.

“I regret that my words caused hurt to a community I respect so deeply. I have a lot of respect for you as both a player and a person, and I sincerely apologize to you, your teammates, and the Dream organization for my comment.”

She added she was “deeply sorry” and spoke “in the emotion of the moment.”

Also Read | Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese exchange words again as Dream defeat Fever

Why did the phrase carry extra weight? Sandy Brondello is Australian, where “protected species” is a common sports term for a player seen as receiving preferential treatment from officials. The phrase appears often in Australian rugby and AFL coverage. Still, its use in this context raised concerns inside the WNBA.

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Before the game, Brondello had praised Reese. “Angel is just so crafty. Her ability to anticipate where the ball's coming in and her positioning to get offensive rebounds and putbacks is elite,” she said. “That's why she's so good at what she does.”

Reese is averaging a career-high 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals while leading the league in rebounding for the fifth-place Dream. She earned her third straight All-Star nod this season.

Also Read | WNBA coach Sydney Johnson escorted off court by police after heated clash

What broader context surrounds the incident? The remark landed amid rising online abuse aimed at WNBA players. Recent weeks brought racist messages, death threats, and leaked personal information targeting several athletes. Key members of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association are set to meet commissioner Cathy Engelbert and league leadership Tuesday in New York to discuss the surge in harassment.

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Brondello is in her 14th season as a WNBA head coach and first with the expansion Tempo after title-winning runs with the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty. Her career includes Olympic medals with Australia and decades of elite women’s basketball coaching.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.