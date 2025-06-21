Travelers Championship 2025 Round 3: Featured pairings, complete Saturday schedule, when and where to watch

The Travelers Championship 2025 is entering its third round on Saturday (June 21). The TPC River Highlands will host the final Signature Event of the PGA Tour season. The event will see players like Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day and Denny McCarthy, according to a Golf News report. Fans can expect fireworks as Moving Day unfolds with elite pairings teeing off throughout the afternoon.
After 36 holes, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Tommy Fleetwood are tied at the top at nine under par. Thomas made a strong charge on Friday with a sizzling 64, while Scheffler cooled off slightly with a 69 after a blazing 62 on Thursday.
Fleetwood’s consistency (66-65) kept him firm in the hunt. Meanwhile, Jason Day sat one shot back at eight under, followed by Denny McCarthy and Austin Eckroat at seven under.
Reportedly, absent from the leaderboard is Jordan Spieth, who withdrew earlier in the week due to a lingering wrist injury that has flared up multiple times this season.
The tee offs for round three of Travelers Championship 2025 will commence at 8.30 AM Eastern Time (ET). Here are some of the tee offs you should look out for:
The television coverage on the Traveler Championship 2025 will be on Golf Channel from 1-3 PM ET, stated the Golf News report, and from 3 it will be broadcasted on CBS from 3 to 6.30 PM.
Golf fans can also catch early action and featured group coverage via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 8 AM ET. With many of the world's top players still in the hunt, Saturday’s action is set to deliver pivotal momentum heading into Sunday’s final round.
A: Jordan Spieth withdrew due to a lingering wrist injury, which has bothered him on and off throughout the season.
A: Coverage starts at 8 am ET on ESPN+, with TV broadcasts from 1 pm ET (Golf Channel) and 3 pm ET (CBS).
A: Yes, Rory McIlroy is playing and tees off at 1:35 pm ET alongside Harris English in Round 3.
A: With the lead and top form, Scottie Scheffler remains a strong favourite, but Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood are close contenders.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.