Trevor Storys homer propels Red Sox past Marlins

Trevor Story had two hits, including a three-run home run, to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 7-5 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Story's home run came against Miami starter Cal Quantrill and was part of a four-run third inning. After Jarren Duran hit an RBI double that allowed Roman Anthony to score, Story hit his 19th home run of the season to give Boston a 6-0 lead. Duran and Alex Bregman also scored on the home run.

Anthony and Bregman both added two hits for the Red Sox, who received 6 1/3 innings from starter Brayan Bello (9-6). Bello allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two.

Troy Johnston and Agustin Ramirez each hit a solo home run for Miami. Johnston's homer was the first of his major league career. Both home runs came against Bello.

The Marlins have lost three games in a row, and seven of their last eight.

Quantrill (4-10) was pulled with two outs in the fourth. He allowed seven runs on eight hits, struck out two and walked one.

The Red Sox took a 2-0 lead on Masataka Yoshida's two-run single in the first inning. After the four-run third extended Boston's lead to 6-0, Bregman drove in Ceddanne Rafaela with a single to give the Red Sox a 7-0 advantage.

Johnston's home run made it 7-1 in the fifth, and Ramirez hit his 18th home run of the season in the seventh. Johnston and Ramirez each collected two of Miami's eight hits.

Miami made things interesting by scoring three runs against Isaiah Campbell in the ninth. Ramirez scored on an Heriberto Hernandez single, Hernandez scored on Eric Wagaman's triple and Derek Hill's single drove in Wagaman to cap the scoring.

Aroldis Chapman recorded the final out to earn his 22nd save.

The Marlins played without left fielder Kyle Stowers, who was given the day off after feeling tightness in his left side during Friday night's 2-1 loss to Boston.