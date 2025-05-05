Trey Sweeney, Kerry Carpenter help Tigers bash Angels

Trey Sweeney drove in six runs and Kerry Carpenter drove in five on Sunday afternoon to power the Detroit Tigers to a 13-1 rout over the Los Angeles Angels in the finale of a four-game series in Anaheim, Calif.

Sweeney, Carpenter and Colt Keith each homered for the Tigers, who have won four of their last five games.

The 34 runs scored against the Angels are the most Detroit has scored in any series since totaling 37 at Houston in 2013.

According to the Tigers, over the last week dating back to April 28, the Tigers lead the majors with 20 home runs. That's the most Detroit has hit over any seven-game stretch since September 2004. The Tigers had 12 in the series with the Angels.

The Angels have lost eight of their last nine games.

Reese Olson (4-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and three hits with eight strikeouts. Olson has allowed only three runs in his last four starts. He was followed to the mound by Brenan Hanifee, Beau Brieske and Will Vest.

Detroit jumped in front in the second inning when Sweeney's base hit scored Spencer Torkelson from third. Carpenter pushed the lead to 3-0 when his double bounced off the glove of right fielder Jo Adell at the wall, allowing Javier Baez and Sweeney to score.

The Tigers added two more runs In the third inning to go up 5-0 when Keith belted a 392-foot home run to center field which also scored Torkelson.

Carpenter picked up his eighth home run of the season in the sixth inning to drive in Baez and Tomas Nido and give Detroit an 8-0 lead. Sweeney pushed the margin to 11-0 in the seventh inning with his 393-foot home run to right field, scoring Baez and Keith. He later singled to right field in the ninth inning to bring home Baez and Keith.

Zach Neto put the Angels on the scoreboard in the seventh inning when his ground-rule double bounced into the right field stands and allowed Kyren Paris to score from second.

Starter Jack Kochanowicz (1-5) allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings. He was followed by Michael Darrell-Hicks, Jose Fermin and Touki Toussaint.