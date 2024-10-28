‘True ambassador of Nari Shakti’: PM Modi writes to Indian hockey legend Rani Rampal after her retirement

Days after Indian hockey legend Rani Rampal who led India to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, announced her retirement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to former India women's hockey team captain on Tuesday.

In his letter, PM Modi referred her as 'true ambassador of the immense potential of our nation's Nari Shakti'.

He said, “You have been a true ambassador of the immense potential of our nation's Nari Shakti. Redefining excellence and setting a benchmark for younger players, you have shown that there are no limits to what Indian women can achieve...Congratulations on an extraordinary career, and my best wishes for the future.”

Earlier on Thursday, Rani Rampal hung her boots, ending her 15-year career. In her illustrious career, Rani played 254 international matches and scored 120 goals, starting with her debut as a 14-year-old in 2008 at the Olympic qualifiers in Kazan.

The Hockey India (HI) in honour of Rani Rampal’s remarkable contributions to Indian hockey, retired her iconic No. 28 jersey later in the day.

Rani's journey: Rani began her career in Haryana's Shahbad, where her father worked as a cart-puller. She made her World Cup debut at just 15, the youngest for India. She scored five of India’s seven goals in the 2010 edition and earned the 'Young Player of the Tournament' award.

She was part of the Indian team that won a silver medal at the 2009 Asia Cup and helped India clinch bronze at the 2014 Asian Games.

In 2017, Srani was part of India’s Women's Asia Cup-winning team. A year later she was named captain of Indian Women's national hockey team, who guided India to a silver medal at the Asian Games, quarter-finals at the World Cup and fourth place at the Commonwealth Games.

She suffered injuries during Tokyo 2020, which kept her out of the turf. She missed the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup and the Commonwealth Games in 2022, but she returned to the national team in 2023.

Awards and accolades: Rani Rampal was awarded he Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Padma Shri awards in 2020.

The Indian Railways' Modern Coach Factory Stadium in Raebareli renamed a stadium after her, renaming it to Rani’s Girls Hockey Turf.

In 2023, Hockey India named her coach of India’s under-17 team. She is also the mentor for the Soorma Hockey Club in the upcoming Hockey India League.