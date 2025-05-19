Twins 13-game win streak ends as Jackson Chourios big catch preserves 5-2 victory for Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio robbed Royce Lewis of a potential tying homer in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers ended the Minnesota Twins' 13-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

Isaac Collins and Sal Frelick each drove in two runs to help the Brewers end the second-longest win streak in Twins history. The Twins won 15 straight in 1991, a season that ended with a World Series title.

Minnesota trailed 4-2 when Lewis, who already had hit his first homer of the season in the fourth inning, sent a long drive to left-center against Nick Mears with a runner on second. Chourio timed his jump perfectly and reached his gloved hand over the wall to make the catch.

Rhys Hoskins had a sacrifice fly in the bottom half, and Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his sixth save.

Frelick singled home Christian Yelich in the second. That snapped Minnesota's string of 34 straight shutout innings, a Twins record.

Milwaukee extended the lead to 4-0 in the third. Collins hit a bases-loaded, two-out single and Frelick added an RBI single.

Twins starter Zebby Matthews (0-1) came up from the minors and gave up four runs and five hits in three innings.

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (5-3) allowed one run over five innings.

After cutting Milwaukee's lead to 4-1 in the fourth, the Twins loaded the bases with two outs. Peralta ended the threat by retiring Ryan Jeffers on a fly to right.

The Brewers have never gone scoreless in a three-game series, though they've been shut out in the first two games of each of their last two. They won 9-5 at Cleveland after falling 5-0 and 2-0

The Twins start a three-game home series against Cleveland. Monday's scheduled starters are Twins right-hander Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.72 ERA) and Guardians lefty Logan Allen (2-2, 3.70).

The Brewers begin a three-game home series against Baltimore. Monday's pitchers are Brewers right-hander Quinn Priester (1-2, 4.59) and Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (3-5, 5.36).