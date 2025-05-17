Twins' Carlos Correa goes on 7-day concussion injured list after colliding with Byron Buxton

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Friday, a day after he collided with center fielder Byron Buxton in pursuit of a shallow fly ball.

Buxton had entered concussion protocol after Minnesota's 4-0 victory at Baltimore on Thursday and also was held out of the Twins' lineup Friday for the opener of a three-game series at Milwaukee. The Twins are carrying an 11-game winning streak into that series.

In the third inning of Thursday's game, Correa retreated to the outfield grass for the ball while Buxton raced in and appeared to call for it at the last second before they banged heads. Bench coach Jayce Tingler, filling in for manager Rocco Baldelli due to an illness, indicated the crowd noise hampered their communication during the play.

Correa was removed immediately. Buxton was taken out the next inning.

Brooks Lee, the regular second baseman, played shortstop against the Brewers. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. was in center field.

In other moves Friday, the Twins selected infielder Ryan Fitzgerald’s contract from Triple-A St. Paul and transferred right-handed pitcher Michael Tonkin to the 60-day injured list. The 30-year-old Fitzgerald was hitting .328 with a .426 on-base percentage, four homers and 21 RBS in 35 games with St. Paul.

The 30-year-old Correa had missed just three games this season — all scheduled rest days — after being limited to 86 games last season because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Buxton, whose career has been even more interrupted by injuries, also played in 41 of Minnesota's first 44 games.

Correa, a three-time All-Star, is hitting .236 with a .274 on-base percentage, two homers and 13 RBIs this season.

