Twins meet Orioles again, out to extend eight-game win streak

It took about a month for the Minnesota Twins to get on track, with some of that momentum generated last week against the Baltimore Orioles.

Advertisement

The teams meet again, beginning a three-game series Tuesday night in Baltimore. Both teams were off Monday after winning games the previous day.

The Twins carry an eight-game winning streak into a six-game road trip that will involve visits to Baltimore and Milwaukee. The streak has pushed Minnesota above .500 for the first time this year at 21-20.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the Twins have "showed a real toughness in a lot of different ways."

The Twins swept Baltimore last week at home, winning three games by a combined score of 19-5. Meanwhile, the Orioles are back home following a 2-4 road trip. Sunday's 7-3 victory against the Los Angeles Angels provided a more tolerable plane ride home.

"You got to start somewhere," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "(Sunday) was a good day. ... I loved the energy with how we played. I thought there was a lot of fight in us."

Advertisement

Every time the Orioles win, there tend to be suggestions that it might be a turning point. Any spark would be welcome, with victories in two of three road games against the Angels a positive sign.

"These guys don't want to lose," Hyde said. "They're not happy with how we're playing. To go get a series on the road is important."

The Twins hope to receive a more sustained boost from Royce Lewis, who notched a hit Sunday for the first time this season. He finished with two hits in his sixth game since coming off the injured list earlier this month. He had been in a brutal 0-for-36 run at the plate, extending to last season.

Minnesota also got a bump from DaShawn Keirsey Jr.'s slump-busting, game-winning 10th-inning single Sunday. Keirsey had been 0-for-17 slide before the hit.

Advertisement

"I'm so glad he got it," Lewis said. "The guy works so hard. He doesn't get the accolades for it."

Left-hander Cade Povich (1-3, 5.55 ERA) gets the call on the mound for the Orioles. Povich was the losing pitcher at Minnesota in the series opener last Tuesday, allowing five runs and six hits in six innings. Minnesota's Carlos Correa homered off Povich, who has allowed a total of six home runs across his past four starts.

Correa was not in the lineup for Sunday's game vs. San Francisco in what was described as a rest day.

While the Orioles enter the week ranked 27th in MLB with a staff ERA of 5.31, the bullpen is 11th in the major leagues with 144 strikeouts over 140 2/3 innings.

Advertisement

"Our bullpen can finish the job, too," Baltimore first baseman Ryan Mountcastle said.

Minnesota right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4,01 ERA), who didn't receive a decision a week ago vs. Baltimore, takes another shot against the Orioles. He logged 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits in Wednesday's game, which marked his only career matchup against Baltimore.

In four road outings this season, Woods Richardson is 0-2 with a 5.30 ERA, compared to 2-0 with a 2.40 ERA in three home outings.