Twins place pitcher Joe Ryan on injured list and call up shortstop prospect Kaelen Culpepper

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a left glute strain.

The team announced the move among a series of transactions that included the promotion of 2024 first-round draft pick Kaelen Culpepper, who was set to make his major league debut as Minnesota’s starting shortstop Friday night at Milwaukee.

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Minnesota called up Culpepper and pitcher Zebby Matthews from Triple-A St. Paul, designated pitcher Taylor Rashi for assignment and optioned infielder Tristan Gray to St. Paul.

Twins manager Derek Shelton wouldn’t speculate on a possible return date for Ryan, who is 6-8 with a 3.65 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings this season. The two-time All-Star has allowed 17 runs — 16 earned — over 15 1/3 innings over his last three appearances.

“We’ve got to see how he responds to treatment and kind of go from there,” Shelton said before Friday night's game against the Brewers. “To put a number on it, I don’t think it’s fair, because if we put a number on it, then everybody gets attached to that number. And then if you don’t hit that number, then it’s like, ‘What’s the setback?’ Sometimes people just heal differently. We probably won’t have any sort of timeline until he starts throwing again.”

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While Ryan went on the injured list, the Twins welcomed a promising infielder to the big leagues.

Culpepper is rated by MLB Pipeline as baseball’s No. 29 overall prospect. The Twins drafted him out of Kansas State with the 21st overall pick two years ago.

“I just want to show off, I guess my athleticism, and how hard I work,” Culpepper said. “I’ve been grinding. I’m still grinding. I just want to continue doing what I was doing down in St. Paul here, and just help contribute to what has already been done here. Just looking to make that push, for sure.”

Culpepper, 23, has batted .271 with a .367 on-base percentage, .478 slugging percentage, 14 homers, 46 RBIs and 17 steals in 74 games with St. Paul this season. Shelton noted that Culpepper also has improved his fielding this year.

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“That was something we challenged him on going into the offseason and then during spring training,” Shelton said. “He’s done a good job. He’s worked harder. He’s become a better defender. This is a kid who has some tools. That’s why he’s so highly touted.”

Matthews was called up to start Friday night’s game. He was sent to the minors after striking out 10 and allowing three runs over five innings in a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on July 31.

Matthews entered Friday with a 4-8 record and 5.22 ERA in 14 starts with Minnesota this season. He was 3-2 with a 4.72 ERA in seven starts at St. Paul.

Gray was hitting .225 with a .267 on-base percentage, four homers, 29 RBIs and two steals in 66 games with Minnesota. Rashi was 1-0 with a 9.82 ERA in three games.

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