Twins send Royce Lewis to Triple-A for a reset at the plate after a rough return from injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins made multiple significant roster moves on Tuesday, sending struggling third baseman Royce Lewis to Triple-A to take some pressure off the 2017 No. 1 draft pick after learning catcher Ryan Jeffers will miss six to eight weeks with a broken wrist.

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Jeffers was placed on the injured list, after he was hurt during a swing late in the game on Monday and tests revealed a fracture in the hamate bone in his left hand. The 28-year-old is batting .295 with a .949 OPS, seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 37 games this season, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the order while he's out.

“Ryan's having an awesome year, an All-Star-caliber first six weeks,” general manager Jeremy Zoll said. “Other guys are going to need to step up. We have plenty of guys who are exceeding expectations right now and some guys that we’re confident are going to get it going again more.”

The Twins also designated reliever Justin Topa for assignment and summoned three players from their Triple-A affiliate the St. Paul Saints: reliever Travis Adams, infielder Orlando Arcia and catcher Alex Jackson. Arcia and Jackson had to be added to the 40-man roster.

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In a bit of brighter news, the Twins had Byron Buxton back in the lineup for their game against Houston on Tuesday — as the designated hitter, not in center field yet — after he missed the last five games because of a sore right hip flexor.

When Lewis will return to the major leagues is unknown, but his performance at the plate since returning from a sprained left knee essentially forced the club's hand. He has struck out 25 times in 74 plate appearances since his reinstatement from the injury list, batting just .132 with one home run and five RBIs in an extension of the struggles he had during much of the 2025 season.

“Obviously not something that we were hoping to have to do,” Zoll said. "Those are always really tough decisions. A lot of conversations and a lot of viewpoints went into that, but I think the reality is as we work through it and try to think through what’s best for Royce and for the organization, giving him that reset in Triple-A to hopefully get him going and get that confidence back is what’s best. A lot of season left, so hopeful that we can accomplish that in short order here down in St. Paul.”

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The Twins made a similar move with a member of their opening day lineup last week, demoting right fielder Matt Wallner to Triple-A.

“If we don’t feel that we’re up to the standard of performance, then we have to make sure that we make an adjustment,” manager Derek Shelton said. “In both Wally and Royce’s case, they’re a big part of our organization. We need to get them right and get them back here to help us win games.”

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