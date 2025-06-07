Two homers spark Blue Jays comeback against Twins

George Springer and Addison Barger homered as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in Minneapolis.

Bo Bichette added a two-run single for Toronto, which overcame a 3-0 deficit to win its third game in a row. The Blue Jays improved to 8-1 in their past nine contests.

Trevor Larnach homered for Minnesota. Royce Lewis collected three hits, and Lewis, Christian Vazquez and Kody Clemens each knocked in a run.

Blue Jays left-hander Eric Lauer (2-1) pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He walked one, gave up one hit and struck out two while throwing 30 of 44 pitches for strikes.

Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman pitched a scoreless ninth, fanning three and walking one, to collect his 14th save.

Twins right-hander Bailey Ober (4-2) gave up five runs on five hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Minnesota jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first two innings.

Larnach started the scoring with a solo blast in the first. The 421-foot shot to right-center field was his 10th homer of the year.

Clemens made it 2-0 with an RBI groundout in the second. Two batters later, Vazquez doubled to drive in Lewis and give the Twins a 3-0 advantage.

The Blue Jays pulled within 3-2 on one swing in the fourth. After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hit by a pitch leading off, Barger drilled a two-run shot to right for his seventh homer of the season.

Bichette gave Toronto a 4-3 lead with a two-run single to center in the fifth. He drove in Ernie Clement, who had singled, and Andres Gimenez, who had doubled.

Springer's solo blast made it 5-3 for the Blue Jays in the sixth. It was his ninth homer.

Toronto pulled ahead 6-3 on an RBI single by Alejandro Kirk in the eighth.

Minnesota tried to mount a rally in the bottom of the eighth.

Lewis stepped to the plate with runners on first and third and two outs, and he delivered with a looping RBI single to center. Clemens drilled a ball toward first base in the next at-bat, but Guerrero made the play to end the inning with the Blue Jays ahead 6-4.

The teams opened a three-game series.