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Tyreek Hill injury update 2026: Free Agent WR reveals no power in left leg; future in NFL remains doubtful

Tyreek Hill became a free agent for the first time in his 10-year career after the Miami Dolphins released him in February. At 32, his game has long relied on elite speed. Recovering full power in a leg that suffered catastrophic damage is an enormous challenge at this stage of his career.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated23 Jul 2026, 10:21 PM IST
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Tyreek Hill injury update
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Tyreek Hill’s recovery from a devastating knee injury has taken another unexpected turn. Just days after a workout video sparked fresh hope among fans and fantasy managers, the eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver delivered a candid update that raises serious questions about his return to the NFL this season.

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Mixed signals from Tyreek Hill’s latest recovery video

Tyreek Hill posted a video showing himself training roughly 10 months after undergoing two surgeries. The footage captured the 32-year-old free agent performing various exercises, including short running that he admitted he was not yet cleared to do.

In the video, Hill addressed his progress head-on. “So it’s about 10 months after doing two surgeries,” Hill said. “My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it’s one day at a time.”

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He also shared that doctors initially told him he “might not be able to walk again” after the injury he suffered in Week 4 of the 2025 season against the New York Jets. That game left him with a dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears, including his ACL. Despite those early fears, Hill said he feels good overall and remains positive. “I ain’t going to tell you what my timeline is, but timeline looking real good right now, man,” he added.

Why age and injury severity create major hurdles

Tyreek Hill became a free agent for the first time in his 10-year career after the Miami Dolphins released him in February. At 32, his game has long relied on elite speed. Recovering full power in a leg that suffered such catastrophic damage is an enormous challenge at this stage of his career.

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Similar injuries have sidetracked younger players for extended periods. Even if Hill eventually returns, many expect he will not regain the explosive form that made him one of the league’s most dangerous receivers. The earliest realistic target for any on-field action remains mid-season, and missing the entire 2026 campaign is still a real possibility.

Also Read | Former NFL running back Chris Johnson reveals ALS diagnosis at 39

Skill set offers a path forward beyond pure speed

There is still reason for measured optimism about Tyreek Hill’s longer-term career. While his top-end speed may never fully return, he has always been more than just a burner. Hill runs precise routes, wins contested catches, and brings physical strength to the position. Those traits could allow him to transition into a complementary role later in his career, much like other veteran receivers who adapted after losing some athleticism.

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Hill has repeatedly insisted “The Cheetah will be back.” Whether that means a productive 2026 season or a more gradual return in subsequent years remains unclear. For now, the focus stays on day-by-day progress as he works to restore strength in the injured leg.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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