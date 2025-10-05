UFC 320: Alex Pereira scripts major win; Merab Dvalishvili defends bantamweight title. Check all results here

Alex Pereira scripted a historic win as he took back the light heavyweight championship title from Magomed Ankalaev, which the latter was defending for the first time at UFC 320. Check out all results from the event here!

Sayak Basu
Updated5 Oct 2025, 12:23 PM IST
Alex Pereira at UFC 320.
Alex Pereira at UFC 320.(X/@ufc)

UFC 320 on Sunday saw some crucial encounters, including Alex Pereira defeating Magomed Ankalaev in the very first round of their much-anticipated bout. The match ended within 1 minute 20 seconds.

This was the very first defence of the light heavywheight championship by Magomed Ankalaev, who had won it from Pereira himself in March this year.

Here we take a look at the results of UFC 320:

Main card

Alex Pereira defeated Magomed Ankalaev via TKO for the light heavyweight championship.

Merab Dvalishvili defeated Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46) to successfully defend the UFC men's bantamweight title for the third successive occasion.

Also Read | UFC 320 Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev MMA fight: How much did Poatan earn?

JiříProcházka got the better of Khalil Rountree in their light heavyweight encounter via a TKO. The match lasted for 3:04 minutes.

In the featherweight division, Youssel Zalal defeated Josh Emmett via submission in the first round.

Middleweight division saw Joe Pyfer snatch victory from Abusupiyan Magomedov in the second round via submission.

Preliminary card

Ateba Gautier defeated Tre'ston Vines in the first round via TKO in the middleweight division. Gautier was initially set to fight against Ozzy Diaz, who was removed from the matchup owing to an injury.

Daniel Satos won against Yoo Joo-Sang via TKO in the second round. This was a catchweight match.

In the bantamweight divison, Jakub Wiklacz defeated Patchy Mix.

Edmen Shahbazyan defeared Andre Muniz in the middleweight division.

Early prelims

In the welterweight divison, Punahele Soriano defeated Nikolay Veretennikov in the third round via decision.

Farid Basharat got the better of Chris Gutierrez in the bantamwight divison via a decision.

Also Read | White House cage fight is ‘going to happen,’ says UFC boss

In the welterweight category, Ramiz Brahimaj defeated Austin Vanderford via submission.

There were two women's matches scheduled for the day -- Macy Chiasson was defeated by Yana Santos in the women's bantamweight division via a decision.

Veronica Hardy defeated Brogan Walker in the flyweight category, also via a decision.

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsSports NewsUFC 320: Alex Pereira scripts major win; Merab Dvalishvili defends bantamweight title. Check all results here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.