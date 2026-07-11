UFC 329 fights: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway 2 headlines stacked Las Vegas card; check full preview of every bout

Conor McGregor is set to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon on Saturday (July 11) at UFC 329, headlining a stacked card against Max Holloway in a welterweight rematch. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main card starting at 9 PM ET. While the main event steals the spotlight, the rest of the card is loaded with ranked fighters, debuts, and exciting matchups from top to bottom.

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Main event spotlight: McGregor vs Holloway rematch Conor McGregor and Max Holloway first fought in 2013, when McGregor won by unanimous decision in just his second UFC bout. Both have since become two of the biggest names in MMA history. McGregor became the first fighter to hold the featherweight and lightweight titles at the same time. Holloway reigned as featherweight champion for nearly three years and still holds multiple division records for finishes and longest win streak.

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McGregor, 37, owns a 22-6 record with 19 knockouts and has been inactive since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021. Holloway, 34, is 27-9 and makes his official welterweight debut after years of elite performances at 145 and 155 pounds. McGregor has the reach advantage, while Holloway brings youth, height, and nonstop pressure.

Co-main event breakdown The co-main event delivers another big lightweight clash as Paddy Pimblett takes on Benoit Saint Denis. Both are ranked contenders with aggressive styles and plenty on the line as they battle for positioning in a stacked division.

Rest of the main card action The main card continues with three more strong matchups. Cory Sandhagen faces Mario Bautista in a bantamweight bout, Brandon Royval meets Lone’er Kavanagh at flyweight, and King Green locks horns with Terrance McKinney in another lightweight scrap.

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Preliminary card highlights On the preliminary card, Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champion Gable Steveson makes his highly anticipated UFC debut against Elisha Ellison at heavyweight. The wrestling standout brings elite credentials into the cage for the first time. Other prelims feature Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov in light heavyweight action, Cody Garbrandt against Adrian Yanez at bantamweight, and Luke Riley taking on Kai Kamaka III at featherweight.

Early prelims and undercard fights Early prelims open the night with Tracy Cortez vs Wang Cong in women’s flyweight plus additional undercard bouts featuring Damian Pinas vs Cesar Almeida, Farid Basharat vs John Garza, Ryan Gandra vs. Zachary Reese, and Alessandro Costa vs Cody Durden.

Why UFC 329 stands out UFC 329 falls during International Fight Week and offers one of the deepest cards of the year. McGregor’s return alone creates massive interest, but the supporting fights ensure nonstop action from the early prelims all the way to the main event.

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Complete UFC 329 Fight Card Main Card (Paramount+, 9 PM ET) Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway (Welterweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis (Lightweight)

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista (Bantamweight)

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (Flyweight)

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney (Lightweight)

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 7 PM ET) Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov (Light Heavyweight)

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison (Heavyweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez (Bantamweight)

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III (Featherweight)

Early Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 PM ET) Tracy Cortez vs. Wang Cong (Women’s Flyweight)

Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida (Middleweight)

Farid Basharat vs. John Garza (Bantamweight)

Ryan Gandra vs. Zachary Reese (Middleweight)

Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden (Flyweight)

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.