UFC 331: Date, venue, ticket details and how to watch as Championship returns to Los Angeles after 8 years

UFC 331: The date, venue, and ticket window are locked in. Fight fans in Los Angeles and around the world finally have a clear target for the next big night of Ultimate Fighting Championship action.

Aachal Maniyar
Published5 Aug 2026, 08:30 PM IST
UFC returns to Los Angeles after 8 years
UFC returns to Los Angeles after 8 years(UFC 331/X)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is heading back to downtown Los Angeles for the first time in eight years. UFC 331 lands at Crypto.com Arena on September 19, 2026, giving Southern California fans a numbered pay-per-view card in the heart of the city again.

When and where is UFC 331 taking place?

UFC 331 is set for Saturday, September 19, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The venue, once known as Staples Center, last hosted the promotion for UFC 227 in August 2018. That night TJ Dillashaw knocked out Cody Garbrandt to reclaim the bantamweight title. This will be the sixth UFC event ever held in Los Angeles, and every previous visit has been a numbered PPV.

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How can fans buy tickets for UFC 331?

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 7, through AXS. Fans can also check the Crypto.com Arena box office for walk-up options on select days. Demand is expected to be high given the long gap since the last downtown show, so early action is wise. VIP packages with hospitality and special experiences are available through official channels as well.

What fights are confirmed on the card?

Here are the bouts and names announced in the official UFC post

Renato Moicano vs Brian Ortega 2 (Lightweight bout)

Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf (Heavyweight bout)

Tai Tuivasa vs Robelis Despaigne (Heavyweight bout)

Ryan Gandra vs Ozzy Diaz (Middleweight bout)

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What time does UFC 331 start in the US and India, and where to watch?

In Eastern Time, early prelims begin around 5:00 PM ET, prelims at 7:00 PM ET, and the main card starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 19. Local Pacific Time puts early prelims at 2:00 PM, main card at 6:00 PM.

For Indian fans, that translates to early prelims around 2:30 AM IST, prelims at 4:30 AM IST, and the main card at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 20.

In the United States, the entire card streams live on Paramount+. In India, fans can catch the action on Sony TEN channels and the SonyLIV app under the ongoing broadcast partnership.

Why is UFC 331 a big deal for Los Angeles fans?

The promotion has staged shows elsewhere in Southern California in recent years, including UFC 311 at Intuit Dome in January 2025. But downtown Los Angeles has been missing from the schedule since 2018. Bringing a numbered event back to Crypto.com Arena puts the octagon in a historic, high-energy venue surrounded by the L.A. LIVE entertainment district.

As the card develops and more fights are announced, excitement will only grow.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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