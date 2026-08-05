UFC 331: Date, venue, ticket details and how to watch as Championship returns to Los Angeles after 8 years

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is heading back to downtown Los Angeles for the first time in eight years. UFC 331 lands at Crypto.com Arena on September 19, 2026, giving Southern California fans a numbered pay-per-view card in the heart of the city again.
UFC 331 is set for Saturday, September 19, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The venue, once known as Staples Center, last hosted the promotion for UFC 227 in August 2018. That night TJ Dillashaw knocked out Cody Garbrandt to reclaim the bantamweight title. This will be the sixth UFC event ever held in Los Angeles, and every previous visit has been a numbered PPV.
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 7, through AXS. Fans can also check the Crypto.com Arena box office for walk-up options on select days. Demand is expected to be high given the long gap since the last downtown show, so early action is wise. VIP packages with hospitality and special experiences are available through official channels as well.
Here are the bouts and names announced in the official UFC post
Renato Moicano vs Brian Ortega 2 (Lightweight bout)
Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf (Heavyweight bout)
Tai Tuivasa vs Robelis Despaigne (Heavyweight bout)
Ryan Gandra vs Ozzy Diaz (Middleweight bout)
In Eastern Time, early prelims begin around 5:00 PM ET, prelims at 7:00 PM ET, and the main card starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 19. Local Pacific Time puts early prelims at 2:00 PM, main card at 6:00 PM.
For Indian fans, that translates to early prelims around 2:30 AM IST, prelims at 4:30 AM IST, and the main card at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 20.
In the United States, the entire card streams live on Paramount+. In India, fans can catch the action on Sony TEN channels and the SonyLIV app under the ongoing broadcast partnership.
The promotion has staged shows elsewhere in Southern California in recent years, including UFC 311 at Intuit Dome in January 2025. But downtown Los Angeles has been missing from the schedule since 2018. Bringing a numbered event back to Crypto.com Arena puts the octagon in a historic, high-energy venue surrounded by the L.A. LIVE entertainment district.
As the card develops and more fights are announced, excitement will only grow.