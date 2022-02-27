1 min read.Updated: 27 Feb 2022, 05:42 PM ISTLivemint
International Judo Federation on Sunday said it has removed Russian President Vladimir Putin as its honorary president and ambassador in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
International Judo Federation on Sunday said it has removed Russian President Vladimir Putin as its honorary president and ambassador in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the International Judo Federation in a statement said.
Putin nurses a deep sense of grievance over the loss of Russia’s power and influence since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. Ukraine was formerly part of the Soviet Union but declared its independence in 1991.
