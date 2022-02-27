This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
International Judo Federation on Sunday said it has removed Russian President Vladimir Putin as its honorary president and ambassador in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
International Judo Federation on Sunday said it has removed Russian President Vladimir Putin as its honorary president and ambassador in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
International Judo Federation on Sunday said it has removed Russian President Vladimir Putin as its honorary president and ambassador in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the International Judo Federation in a statement said.
"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the International Judo Federation in a statement said.
Putin nurses a deep sense of grievance over the loss of Russia’s power and influence since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. Ukraine was formerly part of the Soviet Union but declared its independence in 1991.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!