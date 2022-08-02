Ultimate Kho Kho announces plans for first season

The league, promoted by Dabur India chairman, Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, will see its first season featuring six teams which will play at the Badminton Hall at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune
NEW DELHI :Sports league Ultimate Kho Kho has announced its plans for the first season. As part of the opening day of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1, Mumbai Khiladis and Gujarat Giants will be playing each other, followed by Chennai Quick Guns taking on Telugu Yoddhas on 14 August .
The league, promoted by Dabur India chairman, Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, will see its first season featuring six teams which will play at the Badminton Hall at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
Tenzing Niyogi, CEO of the franchise, said, “We are looking forward to an exciting season of Kho Kho with balanced squads on all sides. It’s going to be 22 days of Kho-Kho. We aim to reach millions of fans across the country by broadcasting the action in regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. Based on the fabulous response we’ve received, we’re confident viewers will enjoy the format.“
On Independence Day, which will be the tournament’s second day, viewers can see Rajasthan Warriors and Odisha Juggernauts begin their league journey while clashing with Mumbai Khiladis and Chennai Quick Guns, respectively.
All the teams will play twice against each other during the 30-match league stage, which will continue till the end of the month, with top fiur teams progressing into the playoffs. Sony will telecast the league matches.
The year 2021 saw a revival in sports sponsorships and media deals, as compared to 2020, following a lull after the pandemic. This helped India achieve a billion-dollar scale with a 62% growth over 2020, as per a report by GroupM ESP, the entertainment, esports and sports division of GroupM India.