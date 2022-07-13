Ultimate Kho Kho inaugural season to begin 14 August

Ultimate Kho Kho inaugural season to begin 14 August1 min read . 03:02 PM IST
- Multi-language broadcast on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV
NEW DELHI: The opening season of the Ultimate Kho Kho, a league backed by Dabur chairman Amit Burman, will roll out on 14 August in Pune. The league will have six teams and will culminate with a title clash on 4 September. Matches will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.
The six teams--Chennai Quick Guns (owned by KLO Sports), Gujarat Giants (owned by Adani Sportsline), Mumbai Khiladis (owned by Badshah & Punit Balan), Odisha Juggernauts (owned by Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company), Rajasthan Warriors (owned by Capri Global) and Telugu Yoddhas (owned by GMR Sports)--will compete over three weeks.
Burman, in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), set up the league. A total of 34 matches will be played with two matches per day in Season 1, during the league stage. The knockout matches will be played in an exciting playoff format which will consist of a qualifier and eliminator matches.
“We would like to thank all our six team owners and Sony Sports Network, who have shown their support and faith in our vision as Ultimate Kho Kho. Our objective has always been to transform Kho Kho and bring forth the new avatar in front of the masses of India to make our country a multi-sport nation," said CEO Tenzing Niyogi.
About ₹200 crore has been earmarked for the league.
India’s sports media and sponsorship industry reached about ₹95 billion in FY20 but will be growing at a slower pace to reach ₹150 billion by 2024, said a report by sports-related employment agency Sporjo and FICCI. The industry had clocked a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% till 2020.