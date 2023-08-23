Ultimate Table Tennis league signs seventh franchise

New Delhi: Ultimate Table Tennis has announced Jaipur Patriots, owned by a sports company, World of Krida, as the seventh franchise and the latest addition to the league’s franchise roster. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj, chairman of Mukand Limited, and Vita Dani, chairperson of 11EVEN Sports, under the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). The league first began in 2017.

“We are happy to announce the addition of Jaipur Patriots to the league. The inclusion of a seventh team will enhance the level of competition. The way this league has shaped up over the years, we expect only bigger and better seasons ahead," said Bajaj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The other franchises include Goa Challengers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis for the fifth season.

“We are committed to promoting the game of table tennis and we believe that Jaipur Patriots will help us take the sport to a new region," added Dani.

This company, World of Krida (KRI Entertainment Private Limited) has acquired multiple sports teams across various sporting leagues in India as well as globally with a focus on talent development, fan engagement and infrastructure development to create a lasting impact on the sporting landscape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are proud to expand the Patriots family with the addition of our team Jaipur Patriots in Ultimate Table Tennis. As an organisation our aim is to expand the reach of various sports in India and globally. With the addition of Jaipur Patriots in the UTT, we are confident that in the near future we will not only be the platform for the best paddling talents from the state in the league but for the sport nationally," said Parina Parekh, co-owner of Jaipur Patriots. The company also owns handball league team Rajasthan Patriots.

GroupM ESP, the entertainment, esports and sports division of GroupM India in a report said the size of the Indian sports industry was estimated to have surpassed ₹9,500 crore in 2021.