Union Budget 2024: Riding on Olympics ambitions, experts expect significant boost beyond cricket
The Union Budget 2024 is expected to play a critical role in advancing India's sporting ambitions as India gears up for the Paris Olympics and future Olympic aspirations. Last year witnessed a historic allocation of ₹3,397.32 crore to this sector, including a substantial boost to Khelo India with ₹1,045 crore.