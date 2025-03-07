Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on March 7 asked oil Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to enhance their efforts to promote sports activities for para-athletes. The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas made the remarks while inaugurating the 6th ONGC Para Games at Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital.

Many para-athletes have made India proud with their performances on various international platforms, Puri said. At the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024, India finished with a record tally of 29 medals, seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze, Puri added.

"...Sports is a special area of focus for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. I urge... companies to further step up their efforts in taking up such initiatives, which promotes sports and social inclusion," the minister said.

In his welcome address, ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh said his organisation is committed to promoting para-sports and providing a platform for athletes with special abilities.

"We honour the power of sports and the extraordinary accomplishments of our para-athletes. I urge all participants to compete with true sportsmanship and cherish the experience," he noted.

The ONGC Para Games, organised in collaboration with the Paralympic Committee of India, has seen exponential growth over the years. The first edition in 2017 witnessed 120 ONGC employees competing across multiple disciplines, including athletics, badminton, table tennis, and wheelchair races.

Games have expanded significantly Today, the Games have expanded significantly, with over 350 paraathletes from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Engineers India Limited (EIL), Oil India Limited (OIL), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) participating in the 2025 edition, according to a press statement.

Sports is a special area of focus for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. I urge companies to further step up their efforts in taking up such initiatives, which promotes sports and social inclusion.

Several para-athletes from ONGC and its partner PSUs have gone on to represent India at the Paralympics, bringing laurels to the nation. The continued success of the ONGC Para Games underscores the rising prominence and recognition of para-sports in India.

The 6th ONGC Para Games will conclude on March 92025, with athletes vying for top honours across multiple sporting categories.