Union stay hot, edge CF Montreal on goal in 84th minute

Mikael Uhre scored the eventual match-winning goal in the 84th minute as the visiting Philadelphia Union defeated CF Montreal 2-1 on Saturday night.

Uhre, who entered as a second-half substitute with just over 15 minutes remaining, scored his second goal of the season for the Union (7-3-1, 22 points), who have won three matches in a row.

Montreal (0-8-3, 3 points) snapped a three-match goalless streak in MLS play, but has lost back-to-back outings in the league campaign.

Uhre's goal came after Jovan Lukic dispossessed Montreal's Mahala Opuku with Montreal looking to advance the ball forward.

Lukic's inch-perfect pass found Uhre, whose attempt came off the hands of CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (two saves) and into the back of the net to make it 2-1.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the second minute through Indiana Vassilev, who received a pass from Danley Jean Jacques just outside the scoring area and struck it first-time past Sirois for a 1-0 lead. It was Vassilev's first goal of the season.

Montreal, though, pulled level just before the halftime break as a Dante Sealy pass into the box found its way through a host of bodies, deflected off a Union player, and found the feet of Giacomo Vrioni.

The Albanian international's close-range shot then beat Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (two saves) to make it 1-1. It was Vrioni's first goal of the MLS season and his second in as many matches across all competitions.

Montreal had control of the match for most of the second half as it sought to pull ahead. In the 80th minute, it saw a possible foul in the box against the Union ruled to not be a penalty, a call eventually confirmed after a VAR check.

But the Union ultimately came out in front as Uhre's goal proved to be the winner. Philadelphia has outscored its opponents 7-1 during its win streak.