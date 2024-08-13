United World Wrestling opposes Vinesh Phogat’s plea, but rulebook loopholes offer a glimmer of hope

The United World Wrestling(UWW) has opposed Vignesh Phogat's silver-medal plea at the Court of Arbitration, citing its rulebook.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published13 Aug 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Vinesh Phogat in action against Yui Susaki of Japan during the Paris Olympics. (REUTERS)
Vinesh Phogat in action against Yui Susaki of Japan during the Paris Olympics. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

Vinesh Phogat news: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is set to deliver its verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea against her disqualification from the 50kg Women's Wrestling category at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Ahead of the expected verdict announcement on Tuesday, it has been reported that the United World Wrestling (UWW) opposes Vinesh's plea, citing rules.

However, there are a few loopholes in Vinesh's UWW rulebook that could tip the balance in her favour.

According to a report by Revsportz, the wrestling body suggests that the 100-gram margin by which Vinesh failed the weigh-in can't be overlooked. However, the catch lies in the rule that Vinesh Phogat was not the finalist, as she was disqualified earlier.

'Loophole' In UWW's Rulebook

Going by the UWU rulebook, the person who claims the repechage is the one who loses to the finalist. In the 50kg freestyle wrestling final, Japanese wrestler Yui Susaki was allowed to fight for the bronze medal in the repechage rounds. However, if one were to go by the rules, Vinesh Phogat isn't the finalist, as she was disqualified ahead of the match owing to the extra 100 grams.

The finals saw a face-off between Yusneylys Guzman of Cuba and Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA. If rules were to be followed, Susaki wouldn't have been allowed to play the repechage, but UWW allowed that.

What if CAS rules against Vinesh Phogat

If the CAS does not rule in her favour, Vinesh Phogat has another option: appealing to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court. Due to its location in Lausanne, the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decisions can be appealed and overturned.

The chances of success, however, are very low, said sports lawyer Vidushpat Singhania. “Technically, you can appeal a decision of CAS in the Swiss courts. But your chances of success are very low because it has to be against public policy,” Singhania told The Bridge in an interview.

While the UWW rules have evident loopholes, it's all about how the Indian camp decides to exploit them when the final CAS hearing takes place on Tuesday before the verdict is announced.

