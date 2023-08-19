Upbeat Indian junior men's hockey team to face off against Germany today. Here's what you should know1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 11:34 AM IST
India Men's Junior Hockey Team faces Germany at 10:30 pm in the 4-Nation Dusseldorf 2023 tournament.
India Men's Junior Hockey Team will face off against Germany today at 10:30 pm in the second match of the 4-Nation Dusseldorf 2023 tournament. The tournament is being played as part of the preparations for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023 which will be played in Malaysia between 5-16 December this year.