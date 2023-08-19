India Men's Junior Hockey Team will face off against Germany today at 10:30 pm in the second match of the 4-Nation Dusseldorf 2023 tournament. The tournament is being played as part of the preparations for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023 which will be played in Malaysia between 5-16 December this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: India beat South Korea to lift maiden Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup According to data shared by Hockey India, India's Junior Men's Hockey Team last played against Germany at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneshwar in 2021 where they had suffered a 2-4 defeat. However, the Indian side holds an edge against the Germans, defeating them thrice in the four matches played against each other since 2013.

Led by Vishnukant Singh, the Indian side defeated Spain 6-2 in the opening game of the tournament on Friday. Spain had taken an early lead in the game after Nicolas Alvarez scored a goal in the first minute of the match and defended well to maintain their lead till the first quarter. The two sides went to half-time having an equal number of goals but the Indian side was able to make a comeback in the game on the back of incredible performances by Sudeep Chirmako and Rohit.

After the encounter with Germany, the Indian team will play their third match against England on 21 August while the final of the tournament will be played on 22 August.

The Indian team entered the Dusseldorf 2023 tournament after completing the National Coaching Camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru, which was held between June and August 2023.