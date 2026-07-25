UPT20 2026: Kashi Rudras retain core, add six players to complete 18-man squad for Season 4

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Kashi Rudras completed their squad for Season 4 following the UPT20 Player Auction in Agra on Friday. The team added six players to their retained core as they prepare to defend their title.

After retaining 12 players ahead of the auction, Kashi Rudras brought in Mohammad Sharim, Vaibhav Choudhary, Vijay Yadav, Virat Jaiswal, Manav Sindhu and Sahab Yuvraj Singh to complete their 18-member squad for the upcoming season, according to a press release.

Among the new additions, all-rounder Mohammad Sharim emerged as the franchise's biggest signing at ₹17.50 lakh.

The squad was further strengthened with the arrival of bowler Vaibhav Choudhary, all-rounders Vijay Yadav and Virat Jaiswal, along with batters Manav Sindhu and Sahab Yuvraj Singh, giving the reigning champions added depth across departments.

Speaking after the auction, Sukhvinder Singh, Kashi Rudras Representative, said, "We have been able to add the firepower we wanted and tick the boxes we had planned going into the auction. Every season brings new challenges, and while we've been fortunate enough to win the title twice, we have to give our best. It's a hardworking bunch of boys, and we're excited to see what they can achieve together as a group."

While preparing for the new season, Kashi Rudras also took another step towards strengthening grassroots cricket with the launch of the Rudras Cup, the first regional scouting tournament of its kind by a UPT20 franchise.

The initiative, along with the franchise's extensive player trials, gave aspiring cricketers another opportunity to showcase their talent in front of the Kashi Rudras scouting team and further strengthened the pathway for emerging players to progress to the franchise setup.

Having assembled their squad, the two-time champions will now turn their attention to preparing for the season ahead.

Retained Players: Karan Sharma, Abhishek Goswami, Upendra Yadav, Atal Bihari Rai, Shubham Chaubey, Kartik Yadav, Sunil Kumar, Saksham Rai, Uvais Ahmad, Rishabh Rajput, Deepanshu Yadav, Arnav Baliyan

Auction Signings

Mohammad Sharim - All-rounder - ₹17.50 lakh

Vaibhav Choudhary - Bowler - ₹5 lakh

Vijay Yadav - All-rounder - ₹5.20 lakh

Virat Jaiswal - All-rounder - ₹2.50 lakh

Manav Sindhu - Batter - ₹3.50 lakh

Sahab Yuvraj Singh - Batter - ₹3.50 lakh

Kashi Rudras full squad | UPT20 Season 4 | 18 players