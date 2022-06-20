Urban Indians prefer watching women’s sports over men’s

Although women’s sport is less popular than men’s worldwide, data from its ‘Global Profiles’, a global audience intelligence tool, shows there is an appetite and over a third (34%) of sports fans agree with the statement ‘I prefer watching women’s sport over men’s.’ Across all surveyed markets, sports fans in India are most likely to agree with the statement, followed by sports fans in the UAE. In contrast to this, agreement with the statement is the lowest in Great Britain, along with other European countries like France, Germany and Italy, that also report low numbers.