US Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29; no cause of death revealed yet, chess world in shock

Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, one of the brightest stars in American chess and a beloved educator and content creator, has died unexpectedly at the age of 29. The news was announced by the Charlotte Chess Center on Monday, sending shockwaves across the global chess community.

Advertisement

“It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky,” the center said in a statement. “Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and cherished member of the chess community. He was also a loving son, brother, and loyal friend.”

Charlotte Chess Center said, “Let us honor Daniel by remembering his passion for chess and the inspiration he brought to us all.”

Advertisement

As of now, no official cause of death has been disclosed. His family and authorities have not provided details on the circumstances surrounding his passing.

A prodigy and champion Born in 1995, Naroditsky emerged as one of the most promising talents in American chess. He won the gold medal in the Under-12 section of the 2007 FIDE World Youth Championships and went on to become the 2013 US Junior Champion at age 17. He earned the Grandmaster title that same year at 18 and reached a peak rating of 2647 in 2017.

He also represented the United States in five US Championships and published his first book, Mastering Positional Chess, at just 14. From 2014 to 2020, he was a regular columnist for Chess Life magazine.

Advertisement

Commentator and educator Beyond competitive chess, Naroditsky became a household name in the online chess world. His Twitch channel, with over 340,000 followers, and YouTube channel, with nearly half a million subscribers, made him one of the most popular chess streamers globally. His educational style, insightful commentary, and approachable personality earned him admiration from players of all levels.

Tributes pour in Top players and fans have expressed their grief over Naroditsky’s untimely passing. World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I’m devastated. This is a massive loss for the world of chess.”

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi called the news “absolutely shocking.”

Many others from the global chess community have shared memories of Naroditsky’s passion for the game and his generosity in teaching and inspiring others.

Advertisement