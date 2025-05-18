US overcomes Germany and Canada blanks Slovakia at ice hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — The United States blew a three-goal first-period lead before beating Germany 6-3 at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

Conor Garland's power-play goal 4:50 into the third period proved to be the winner as the Americans moved to third in Group B. The top four advance to the quarterfinals.

“I liked our start and response in the third period,” U.S. coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "They’re (Germany) a good team. They’re well coached and play hard. We knew it would be a battle and I’m proud of our guys."

Tage Thompson struck 1:42 into the game on a power play for his fourth goal of the tournament. Frank Nazar doubled the advantage and Drew O’Connor made it 3-0 on a rebound with 5:43 left in the first.

But the U.S. is making a habit of squandering leads. It lost a four-goal advantage before beating Norway 6-5 in overtime Wednesday.

Germany scored three times in the second. Defenseman Erik Mic's goal 8:43 into the period sparked the rally. Jonas Muller scored from the slot with 5:17 remaining and Wojciech Stachowiak leveled less than a minute later on a power play.

After Garland's go-ahead goal, Logan Cooley made it 5-3 with 3:29 to go and Clayton Keller scored into an empty net with 1:53 left. Garland had three assists.

In Stockholm, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon struck twice each as Canada shut out Slovakia 7-0 to stay perfect after five games.

Canada is second in Group A, trailing unbeaten Sweden, which has played one more game. Both teams have already secured places in the quarterfinals.

Crosby added two assists, Macklin Celebrini had a goal and two assists, Brandon Montour scored and assisted, and Tyson Foerster also scored.

Goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 14 shots for his second shutout.

Canada took a two-goal advantage within 64 seconds. Montour scored 14:44 into the game to put the Canadians 1-0 ahead on a power play and Foerster doubled it from the right circle.

Crosby knocked in a backhand pass from Celebrini 3:25 in the second period. In reversed roles, Crosby fed Celebrini from behind the net to make it 4-0 with 1:52 left in the period. MacKinnon increased the lead 51 seconds later when his pass was deflected in.

Crosby added his second from close range in the third period and MacKinnon doubled his tally with a backhand 1:36 later for his sixth at the tournament. Crosby has scored four.

Crosby and MacKinnon have teamed up at the worlds after 10 years.

In Stockholm, Sweden shut out winless France 4-0 to stay perfect and lead Group A with six wins from six games. Isac Lundestrom and Raymond Lucas had a goal and an assist each and Samuel Ersson stopped 15 shots.

In Herning, the Czech Republic routed Kazakhstan 8-1 with captain Roman Cervenka contributing a hat trick. The Czechs top Group B and have qualified for the playoffs together with Switzerland.

Denmark beat Norway 6-3 for a third win in Group B and was tied with Germany at fourth.

Earlier, Finland defeated Latvia 2-1 to stay third in Group A. Latvia was fifth.