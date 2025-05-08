US striker Baloguns return to fitness boosts Monacos Champions League hopes

MONACO (AP) — Folarin Balogun is back in form and that's excellent news for Monaco as the race for Champions League places draws to a close in Ligue 1.

The United States forward last weekend played his first full match since shoulder surgery in December and was excellent throughout, helping Monaco to a crucial 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne that kept the Principality side in contention for a place in Europe's elite competition.

“Playing 90 minutes is definitely a positive thing for my fitness and confidence,” Balogun said after scoring his first league goal this year. “It’s good to have helped the team win by scoring. It’s always difficult to return to 100% when you injure your shoulder."

Monaco next has a tough game against Lyon on Saturday. With two rounds left and Paris Saint-Germain already crowned champion, second-placed Marseille has just a one-point lead over Monaco. A trio of chasing teams — Nice, Lille and Strasbourg — lag one point further back. The top three qualify for the group stage of the Champions League, and the fourth team grabs a spot in the qualifying rounds.

Marseille travels to struggling Le Havre on Saturday.

PSG, which qualified for the Champions League final on Wednesday, is at last-placed Montpellier.

Balogun returned to action in March with the club’s reserve team in a friendly against Brighton Under-23s. The American international scored a hat trick in the first half and gradually came back to full fitness, making five substitute appearances before getting a starting nod last week.

The forward was previously sidelined for about two months by the injury and returned to competition at the end of November. But he took a hit during a match against Marseille that aggravated the problem and he opted for surgery.

“It takes time to regain one’s full capacity, and I didn’t know when I would be back,” Balogun said. “I was a little anxious but I’m glad I took the time because I’m now completely confident."

Balogun's presence against Lyon is also timely if fellow forward Mika Biereth is not fully fit after getting injured at Saint-Etienne. The American striker started alongside Biereth up front and the chemistry was obvious.

“We’ve played together in the past at Arsenal, so he’s a player I’m familiar with," Balogun said. “We have a very good connection, and I love playing with him.”