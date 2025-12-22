USA's Anthony Taylor hits Neeraj Goyat with water bottle backstage, Indian boxer reacts fiercely; video goes viral

Tempers flared backstage at the Misfits Boxing event in Dubai, as USA's Anthony Taylor hit India's Neeraj Goyat with a water bottle, the video of which went viral on social media. The incident took place after Goyat emerged victorious against Taylor via an unanimous decision.

After Goyat comprehensively defeated Taylor, the American followed the Indian backstage and offered a handshake. However, things turned worse when Goyat refused to shake hands with Taylor and said, “you don't even know about boxing man.”

Irked by Goyat's words, Taylor took a water bottle from the ground and hurled it at the Indian. Such was the situation, that the security had to intervene and escort Taylor out of the area. Goyat charged towards Taylor before the Indian was stopped by his team members. “Relax, relax, you won,” one of Goyat's team member was heard saying.

The Neeraj Goyat vs Anthory Taylor war of words started even before the bout began. Taylor seemed to have said something about India to Goyat. The India gave repeated warnings to the American stating he shouldn't say anything about his country. Following the win, Goyat was heard saying,

“The American guy underestimate me. I just want to say, don't underestimate Indians. I had said, India is your father, so India is your father. The Indians, they do what they say and also add extra,” Goyat said in a the video, possibly after the bout.

Who is Neeraj Goyat?