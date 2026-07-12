Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attends Wimbledon 2026 final with Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma; picks favourite tennis player

India’s teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted attending the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles final on Centre Court on Sunday. The 15-year-old was joined by former India star Yuvraj Singh and current teammate Abhishek Sharma, creating a special cricket moment in the heart of tennis.

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Looking dapper in a black suit and sunglasses, Vaibhav posed proudly with the two left-handers on the famous grass. Rajasthan Royals shared a stylish group photo that quickly went viral, while other snaps showed Abhishek and Vaibhav smiling side by side. RR captured the feeling perfectly with their simple caption: “Love-all at the Centre Court today.”

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on his fashion story Vaibhav Sooryavanshi kept his fashion story simple and honest. “I didn’t really plan anything specific. I just put on what I could find quickly. Abhishek helped arrange it, and here I am,” he said during an interview with Star Sports.

Debut at the Centre Court Vaibhav Sooryavanshi spoke with genuine excitement about experiencing one of sport’s greatest venues live.

“I’m here to watch the final match and see what the experience is like, watching live and observing how players perform in the finals. It should be a great experience,” Vaibhav said during an interview with Wimbledon.

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He also shared the tennis heroes who first inspired him. “I used to watch Nadal and Djokovic a lot. I really like Djokovic, but those were the two players I followed the most,” he explained.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's clear pick When asked which current player has impressed him most, Vaibhav gave a firm answer. He backed world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who is facing Alexander Zverev in the final.

“I’ve really liked Sinner, the way he has dominated throughout the tournament. Hopefully, he wins today,” he said.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon 2026 final preview

The conversation stayed light when Vaibhav was asked to choose a cricketer as his tennis doubles partner. Without hesitation, he picked his trusted teammate. “I’ve already mentioned Abhishek bhaiya. Since he is my opening partner, I would choose him here as well,” he replied with a smile.

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Cricket stars' love for tennis Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's visit continued the strong Indian cricket presence at this year’s Championships. Earlier in the week, Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill watched the semi-finals from the Royal Box.

At just 15, Vaibhav has become one of Indian cricket’s brightest young prospects after a breakthrough IPL season and his international debut. For him, the trip was never about the spotlight. It was a chance to watch elite athletes compete on the grandest stage and draw inspiration from champions outside cricket.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.