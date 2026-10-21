Vedaant Madhavan shares first post after disappointing Asian Games 2026 debut, vows stronger return: 'I will be back...'

Indian swimmer Vedaant Madhavan has spoken publicly for the first time after a difficult debut at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. The 21-year-old, son of Bollywood actor R Madhavan, posted on Instagram after returning from Japan, reflecting on the experience of representing his country on the continental stage.

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Vedaant Madhavan’s Instagram message Sharing pictures from the Games, Vedaant Madhavan wrote: “Always an honour to represent my country. I’ll be back competing at the highest level in Godspeed. Arigato, Japan.”

The post struck a measured and positive note. Rather than dwelling on the results, he focused on the privilege of wearing the India colours and the determination to come back stronger.

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How the Asian Games bebut unfolded Vedaant Madhavan's first Asian Games campaign did not go as hoped. He was part of India’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team that finished ninth in the heats and missed out on a place in the final. He then failed to reach the final of the men’s 200m freestyle, finishing 13th overall with a time of 1:52.01. A further setback followed in the 200m backstroke, bringing a tough first continental appearance to a close.

Competing against some of Asia’s best freestyle and backstroke specialists at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre proved a steep learning curve. For a 21-year-old making his Asian Games debut, the experience carried clear lessons about the level required to progress deeper into major multi-sport events.

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Previous achievements and promise The results in Japan are unlikely to define his career. Vedaant Madhavan has already collected medals at the Malaysia Open, Thailand Open, Danish Open and Asian Age Group Championships. He also set a national junior record in the men’s 1,500m freestyle in 2022, underlining his potential in the longer freestyle distances.

At 21, he remains relatively young in an endurance-based sport where many swimmers peak later.

India’s medal tally at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 While swimming produced no medals for India, the overall campaign was strong. India finished fourth on the medal table with 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals for a total of 85. China dominated with 169 golds and 341 medals overall, followed by hosts Japan and South Korea.

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India’s 85-medal haul was its second-highest at an Asian Games, behind the record 106 from Hangzhou 2023. The contingent excelled in archery, shooting, athletics, boxing, wrestling and team sports, with gold medals in both men’s and women’s cricket, hockey and kabaddi.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony Highlights: Nagoya Games officially closed

Looking ahead Vedaant Madhavan's vow to return at the highest level fits the broader story of Indian athletes using the Asian Games as a platform for growth. For the young freestyle specialist, the next cycle offers a clear chance to build on the experience gained in Japan.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.