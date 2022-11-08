Viacom18 Sports signs pact with Cricket South Africa for digital and TV rights

Viacom18 Sports, a joint venture between Network 18 and Paramount Global, has signed a seven-year partnership with Cricket South Africa (CSA) for exclusive digital and TV rights for all international cricket, from 2024-2031. As part of the association, the broadcaster will present all senior men’s international and senior women’s international competitions played in South Africa.
The partnership, Reliance Industries-controlled Viacom18, said, deepens its commitment to present cricket from South Africa. It recently announced a 10-year partnership with SA20, South Africa’s premier cricket league. The two will work to enhance the showcase of international cricket from South Africa to the passionate fanbase in India. The company’s sports portfolio also includes the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between 20 November and 18 December.
The partnership will cover all international cricket from South Africa, including the iconic Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela Series between India and South Africa. The deal includes other high-profile series like the Basil D’Oliveira against England and tours from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Australia, and Bangladesh.
Similarly, late last year, Amazon Prime Video India had announced its partnership with New Zealand Cricket board to streaming all cricket matches (men’s and women’s cricket) played in that country for audiences in India starting 2022.
India and South Africa have a history of producing incredible contests, which have been complemented by mutual admiration, whether it was for India being the first nation to play against Proteas after apartheid or for touring the Rainbow Nation during the Omicron wave of the covid-19 pandemic in December 2021, the company said.“South Africa is one of the most competitive and formidable teams across formats in world cricket, and this partnership will offer some great contests to the cricket-loving fans in India," said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.
“The association with Cricket South Africa is a testament of our pursuit to offer fans unrivalled, high-quality broadcast experience of some of the best cricket action in prime-time."CSA’s chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said; “CSA is pleased to partner with a broadcaster of their stature. This is affirmation of our intention to beam to our waiting fans, the flavour of cricket that South Africa has in store, which is always exhilarating and entertaining. This partnership is the beginning of a journey which will offer the thrill of watching cricket brought by a broadcaster that values viewer experience as supreme."As part of its sporting events, it also has the rights to the Indian Premier League’s digital media rights, NBA, Diamond League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and top ATP and BWF events.
India’s sports media and sponsorship industry reached about ₹95 billion in FY20, but will be growing at a slower pace to reach ₹150 billion by 2024, a new report has claimed. According to a report by sports-related employment agency Sporjo and FICCI, the industry grew at a CAGR of 14% till 2020.
