Viacom18 Sports signs pact with Cricket South Africa for digital and TV rights

“The association with Cricket South Africa is a testament of our pursuit to offer fans unrivalled, high-quality broadcast experience of some of the best cricket action in prime-time."CSA’s chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said; “CSA is pleased to partner with a broadcaster of their stature. This is affirmation of our intention to beam to our waiting fans, the flavour of cricket that South Africa has in store, which is always exhilarating and entertaining. This partnership is the beginning of a journey which will offer the thrill of watching cricket brought by a broadcaster that values viewer experience as supreme."As part of its sporting events, it also has the rights to the Indian Premier League’s digital media rights, NBA, Diamond League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and top ATP and BWF events.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}