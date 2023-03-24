Home / Sports / Sports News /  Viacom18 to broadcast MotoGP in India
Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 has secured a rights deal for MotoGP to be streamed on its JioCinema and Sports18 platforms. The MotoGP World Championship is a motorcycle racing competition. The company said the coverage will begin with the Grande Prémio de Portugal.

The 2023 season will have 21 races across 18 countries, including its 14th round in India with which the tournament will make its debut in the country.

The tournament will have 11 teams, and 22 riders and will be in India in September. This will include the Moto2 and Moto3 races. The India round will have 80 riders and 40 teams during the race weekend.

The network’s sports head of strategy and partnerships, Hursh Shrivastava said: “This is one of the most dramatic racing events in the world and Indian sports fans are in for a treat as the series makes its historic debut in India this September. We look forward to giving sports fans in India the world’s best motorcycle racing show possible and widen our fanbase through our diversified offerings."

Dorna Sports, SL owns the commercial rights to the motorcycling sport of Grand Prix racing. Its CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta said: “We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them. India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for us as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world.“

Indian company, FairStreet Sports is organising the MotoGP championship in India. Its chief operating officer, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, said: “Their reach on both, on television, and OTT platforms, combined with their commitment to launching and promoting sports, perfectly aligns with our vision for the historic debut of the event in the country. The increased accessibility would help galvanise our youth and create a new generation of talented riders to represent our nation on the global stage."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
