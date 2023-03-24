Viacom18 to broadcast MotoGP in India1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 05:13 PM IST
The 2023 season of MotoGP World Championship will have 21 races across 18 countries, including its 14th round in India with which the tournament will make its debut in the country
Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 has secured a rights deal for MotoGP to be streamed on its JioCinema and Sports18 platforms. The MotoGP World Championship is a motorcycle racing competition. The company said the coverage will begin with the Grande Prémio de Portugal.
