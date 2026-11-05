Victor Wembanyama’s 52-point night: 5 facts as Spurs star sets career highs with 24 rebounds and 8 blocks vs Mavericks

Victor Wembanyama produced one of the most complete individual performances of the young NBA season on Wednesday night, finishing with career highs of 52 points and 24 rebounds plus eight blocks as the San Antonio Spurs edged the Dallas Mavericks 112-111 in San Antonio. The win pushed San Antonio to 6-2 and extended their winning streak to six games.

1. Career highs of 52 points and 24 rebounds Victor Wembanyama’s 52-point, 24-rebound line powered the Spurs past a late Mavericks rally. San Antonio had not lost since dropping its first two games of the season. Kyrie Irving led Dallas with 29 points, but the Spurs held on for the one-point win at the Frost Bank Center.

2. Eight blocks and a rare 50-20-5 line The 7-foot-4 centre added eight blocked shots. He became the first player to record at least 50 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks in a single game since Bob McAdoo in 1974. The historical note underlines how rare the combination has been across more than five decades.

3. A first-half mark from the play-by-play era Victor Wembanyama was already dominant by intermission. He posted 29 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in the first half, becoming the first player since the NBA’s play-by-play era began in 1996-97 to reach at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a half, along with five dunks and two steals at that stage. The Spurs took a 68-51 lead into the break.

4. How the points were scored Victor Wembanyama shot 16-for-28 from the field, including seven dunks, and went 1-for-8 from three-point range. He converted 19 of 23 free throws. He made a free throw with roughly 24 seconds remaining to establish the final 112-111 margin; Irving then missed a jumper in the closing seconds. Wembanyama also added two putbacks in the final 2:39.

5. He played through illness and a rolled ankle The performance came while Wembanyama was dealing with a virus. He also rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter after stepping on Walter Clayton Jr.’s foot, leaving the floor with 9:11 remaining before returning with 6:05 left. Despite the setbacks, he stayed impactful down the stretch.

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After the game he said, “I can still do more. I mean, my shots weren’t falling tonight and that forces me into a style of play that is exhausting. I can do it. I mean the proof is here. I can do it, but I can be much better if my shots fall. I know it’s just a matter of time.”