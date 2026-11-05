Victor Wembanyama’s 52-point night: 5 facts as Spurs star sets career highs with 24 rebounds and 8 blocks vs Mavericks

Victor Wembanyama produced one of the most complete individual performances of the young NBA season on Wednesday night, finishing with career highs of 52 points and 24 rebounds plus eight blocks as the San Antonio Spurs edged the Dallas Mavericks 112-111 in San Antonio. The win pushed San Antonio to 6-2 and extended their winning streak to six games.

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1. Career highs of 52 points and 24 rebounds Victor Wembanyama’s 52-point, 24-rebound line powered the Spurs past a late Mavericks rally. San Antonio had not lost since dropping its first two games of the season. Kyrie Irving led Dallas with 29 points, but the Spurs held on for the one-point win at the Frost Bank Center.

2. Eight blocks and a rare 50-20-5 line The 7-foot-4 centre added eight blocked shots. He became the first player to record at least 50 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks in a single game since Bob McAdoo in 1974. The historical note underlines how rare the combination has been across more than five decades.

3. A first-half mark from the play-by-play era Victor Wembanyama was already dominant by intermission. He posted 29 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in the first half, becoming the first player since the NBA’s play-by-play era began in 1996-97 to reach at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a half, along with five dunks and two steals at that stage. The Spurs took a 68-51 lead into the break.

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4. How the points were scored Victor Wembanyama shot 16-for-28 from the field, including seven dunks, and went 1-for-8 from three-point range. He converted 19 of 23 free throws. He made a free throw with roughly 24 seconds remaining to establish the final 112-111 margin; Irving then missed a jumper in the closing seconds. Wembanyama also added two putbacks in the final 2:39.

5. He played through illness and a rolled ankle The performance came while Wembanyama was dealing with a virus. He also rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter after stepping on Walter Clayton Jr.’s foot, leaving the floor with 9:11 remaining before returning with 6:05 left. Despite the setbacks, he stayed impactful down the stretch.

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After the game he said, “I can still do more. I mean, my shots weren’t falling tonight and that forces me into a style of play that is exhausting. I can do it. I mean the proof is here. I can do it, but I can be much better if my shots fall. I know it’s just a matter of time.”

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The night reinforced Wembanyama’s ability to dominate at both ends even when not at full health, giving the Spurs another hard-fought win in a strong early-season run.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.