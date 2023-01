NEW DELHI : After a lacklustre season 8, the recently concluded ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League clocked a cumulative reach of 222 million, up 17.5% over the 2021 numbers. The play-offs and final—last five matches—saw a cumulative reach of 66 million, up 32%, with consumption touching 3.22 billion minutes, said broadcasters Disney Star, citing viewership data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.

While the seventh season was held in July-October 2019, the eighth season was pushed to December 2021 and February 2022, at a single venue, unlike the multi-city caravan format. The ninth season was played across three venues between October and December.

“Kabaddi as a recreational sport has a strong club culture in certain regions with small clubs, academies, schools, and colleges. We wanted to tap in to that groundswell and that has been a big part of our focus this time,“ said Sanjog Gupta, head of sports at Disney Star.

PKL’s viewership saw a marginal 3% increase in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while Karnataka saw an 8% increase, making it the most viewed PK season in the state over the last four seasons, Disney Star said. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu recorded an 18% increase each, while Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh almost doubled viewership over the previous season and Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand saw an almost 80% jump.