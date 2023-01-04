Viewership for kabaddi league up 17% in S9

PKL’s viewership saw a marginal 3% increase in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while Karnataka saw an 8% increase, making it the most viewed PK season in the state over the last four seasons, Disney Star said. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu recorded an 18% increase each, while Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh almost doubled viewership over the previous season and Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand saw an almost 80% jump.