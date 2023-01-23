Vijay Deverakonda becomes co-owner in volleyball league team Hyderabad Black Hawk2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:24 AM IST
- With this, the actor has become co-owner of the team along with investor Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, an entrepreneur who owns a majority stake in the Hyderabad franchise
New Delhi: Telugu film actor and producer Vijay Deverakonda has picked up a minority stake in Hyderabad Black Hawks, a franchise in the professional men's indoor volleyball league, Prime Volleyball. Deverakonda has acquired under 10% in the team at a valuation of ₹160 crore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×