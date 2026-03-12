Vikings release defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave after last years spending spree

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings cleared salary cap space taken by their failed strategy for contending last season, releasing defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave on Wednesday one year after those veterans were a prominent part of a free agent spending spree.

The Vikings also made the procedural move of releasing safety Harrison Smith with a post-June 1 designation to clear space under the cap and on the roster, with the six-time Pro Bowl pick still mulling whether to return for a 15th season in the NFL. The Vikings would re-sign Smith if he decides to continue playing.

The moves with Allen and Hargrave will clear more than $21 million off the cap, if Allen is designated for post-June 1 release, and cost the Vikings a little more than that in dead money, according to calculations by Over The Cap. Another part of the 2025 free agent wave, center Ryan Kelly, recently announced his retirement.

Allen and Hargrave serve as stark reminders of the failed plan led by since-fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to let Sam Darnold leave and turn over the quarterback position to J.J. McCarthy while spending big at other positions. The Vikings are searching for a veteran to compete with or beat out McCarthy, with Kyler Murray the most obvious candidate following his release by the Arizona Cardinals.

The Vikings committed more than $345 million in cash to their roster last season, the most in the NFL. Allen and Hargrave didn’t make enough of an impact in defensive coordinator Brian Flores ’ system to match their cost, a two-year contract with $17 million guaranteed for Hargrave and a three-year deal with more than $23 million guaranteed for Allen. Both players were released by their previous teams as well.

Hargrave played in 16 games for Minnesota after his 2024 season with San Francisco was cut short by a torn triceps suffered in Week 3. Allen played in all 17 games for Minnesota after missing half of the 2024 season with Washington because of a torn pectoral. But they were both overshadowed by rising standout Jalen Redmond on the interior. Hargrave had 3 1/2 sacks and six quarterback hits. Allen had 3 1/2 sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

The Vikings have been predictably much quieter on the market this year, with former Pittsburgh cornerback James Pierre the only addition from another team to date.

The Vikings re-upped with linebacker Eric Wilson and Redmond to retain two key pieces of the starting lineup on defense and also brought back long snapper Andrew DePaola as well as some depth and special teams players: safety Tavierre Thomas, edge rusher Bo Richter and running back Zavier Scott.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor (Las Vegas) and punter Ryan Wright (New Orleans) have departed.

