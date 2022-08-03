Vin Scully, baseball’s master storyteller, dies at 94

He moved to NBC in 1983 and was at the mic for one of the most iconic moments in the history of both baseball and the Dodgers: the walk-off home run by Kirk Gibson—hobbled by injury and not expected to play—to win Game 1 of the 1988 World Series against the Oakland A’s. “And look who’s coming up," Scully said as Gibson emerged unexpectedly from the dugout. But after the ball sailed out of the park, the master broadcaster remained silent for a minute, not intruding on the moment to let the crowd’s jubilation and TV images tell the story.