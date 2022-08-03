Vin Scully, baseball’s master storyteller, dies at 94
- The voice of the Dodgers for 67 years—in Brooklyn and Los Angeles—was revered as perhaps the greatest sports broadcaster of all time.
Vin Scully, the eloquent and beloved voice of the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles who elevated baseball broadcasting to artful storytelling over nearly seven decades, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, the team announced.
No cause of death was immediately given.
“We have lost an icon," said Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten in a statement. “Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever."
Scully, a native New Yorker, called Dodgers games for 67 years, a period spanning some of the greatest moments and players in the history of the team and the game. He joined the Dodgers’ broadcasting crew in Brooklyn in 1950, shortly after Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color line. Scully moved west with the team in 1958 and was the club’s enduring, reliable foundation as it cycled through generations of stars and personalities: Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale in the 1960s, Steve Garvey and Tommy Lasorda in the 1970s, Fernando Valenzuela and Kirk Gibson in the 1980s and Clayton Kershaw and others more recently.
As the team, and broadcasting, changed, Scully remained reassuringly the same. He unfurled long, conversational stories, sometimes lasting several innings, in a style that felt like a good friend describing the game rather than a far-off announcer. On Dodgers broadcasts in later years, he typically worked alone, with no one to banter with but himself. His style was rooted in radio broadcasting, which favored languid exposition over hyperbole.
“When I got old enough to really express myself, I knew that it was the radio that really brought me into yearning to do baseball," Mr. Scully told The Wall Street Journal in 2021. “The simple radio and baseball, that was my springboard."
He added: “Radio means freedom. You have the radio on and you can paint the garage. With television, it’s a commitment. Radio is your associate—you have it with you and you’re listening while you’re doing something else. Television, you’re saying, ‘You’re the boss. I can’t leave while you’re on.’"
Mr. Scully was nonetheless associated with countless television broadcasts—not just involving baseball and the Dodgers. He called National Football League games and golf and tennis events for CBS in the 1970s and ‘80s.
He moved to NBC in 1983 and was at the mic for one of the most iconic moments in the history of both baseball and the Dodgers: the walk-off home run by Kirk Gibson—hobbled by injury and not expected to play—to win Game 1 of the 1988 World Series against the Oakland A’s. “And look who’s coming up," Scully said as Gibson emerged unexpectedly from the dugout. But after the ball sailed out of the park, the master broadcaster remained silent for a minute, not intruding on the moment to let the crowd’s jubilation and TV images tell the story.
Scully came to be viewed as a civic institution in Los Angeles, where he finally retired from broadcasting at the end of the 2016 season. By that time, he was 88 years old and hailed as perhaps the greatest sports broadcaster of all time—not just by listeners, but fellow announcers. He had already been in the National Baseball Hall of Fame since 1982. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.
But as the honors and tributes piled up, Scully saw things differently. When The Journal’s Jason Gay asked him, on the occasion of his pending retirement, if he felt lucky, Scully replied: “Oh, no, not lucky. Lucky is too cheap a word. I really feel blessed. I truly believe God has given me these gifts. He gave it to me at a young age, and he’s allowed me to keep it all these years?
“That’s a gift. I say this because I believe it: I should spend a lot more time on my knees than I do."
