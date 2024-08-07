Vinesh Phogat should take the blame for getting disqualified, says Saina Nehwal: ‘She is not playing her first Olympics’

Vinesh Phogat ‘should take the blame too’, said Saina Nehwal. 'Before such a big match, such a mistake is not right, she said after the Indian wrestler had been disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated7 Aug 2024, 03:51 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat should take the blame for getting disqualified, says Saina Nehwal: ‘She is not playing her first Olympics’
Vinesh Phogat should take the blame for getting disqualified, says Saina Nehwal: ‘She is not playing her first Olympics’

After Vinesh Phogat’s disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024, Saina Nehwal has blamed the Indian wrestler for the “mistake”.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Live: Indian wrestler exits Olympics without medal

While speaking to NDTV, Saina said that the nation was feeling disappointed. The badminton legend mentioned that she had been cheering for the player for the past few days as she understood how every athlete would train hard for such moments.

There are no words to describe the feeling as an athlete, Nehwal told the publication. She called Phogat a “fighter” known for making strong comebacks. Saina assured that next time Vinesh would secure a medal.

However, at the same time, Saina thinks Vinesh Phogat should be blamed for the disqualification.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat disqualification prompts clamour for govt to file appeal

“She is an experienced athlete. Somewhere there has been a mistake on Vinesh's part too. She should take the blame too. Before such a big match, such a mistake is not right," Saina Nehwal told NDTV.

"She is an experienced athlete. She knows what is right or wrong. I don't know the details of wrestling. I don't know if there has been any appeal in Olympics which resulted in something significant. She knows the rule. I don't know what mistake she did, that too on the final day. I have always seen her working very hard. She gives her 100%," Saina added.

‘Not her first Olympics’

Saina said she was surprised at the unusual mistake, noting it was uncommon for athletes at this level. She wondered how it could occur, especially given the athlete's large support team of coaches, physios and trainers, who must be feeling disappointed.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Social media explodes with posts supporting wrestler

“It is not like she is playing her first Olympics. It's her third Olympics. As an athlete, she must know the rules. If there has been a mistake, I don't know how it happened. At such a big stage, I have not heard any such thing about any other wrestler, that they have been disqualified due to being overweight,” she added.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 03:51 PM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsVinesh Phogat should take the blame for getting disqualified, says Saina Nehwal: ‘She is not playing her first Olympics’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:50 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    3.6 (2.4%)

    Tata Power

    430.25
    03:51 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -6.55 (-1.5%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.25
    03:47 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.95 (4.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sterlite Technologies

    144.20
    03:29 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.2 (9.24%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    933.00
    03:29 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    72.35 (8.41%)

    Piramal Pharma

    180.30
    03:29 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    13.25 (7.93%)

    Oil India

    615.70
    03:29 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    44.4 (7.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue