Vinesh Phogat should take the blame for getting disqualified, says Saina Nehwal: ‘She is not playing her first Olympics’

After Vinesh Phogat’s disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024, Saina Nehwal has blamed the Indian wrestler for the “mistake”.

While speaking to NDTV, Saina said that the nation was feeling disappointed. The badminton legend mentioned that she had been cheering for the player for the past few days as she understood how every athlete would train hard for such moments.

There are no words to describe the feeling as an athlete, Nehwal told the publication. She called Phogat a “fighter” known for making strong comebacks. Saina assured that next time Vinesh would secure a medal.

However, at the same time, Saina thinks Vinesh Phogat should be blamed for the disqualification.

“She is an experienced athlete. Somewhere there has been a mistake on Vinesh's part too. She should take the blame too. Before such a big match, such a mistake is not right," Saina Nehwal told NDTV.

"She is an experienced athlete. She knows what is right or wrong. I don't know the details of wrestling. I don't know if there has been any appeal in Olympics which resulted in something significant. She knows the rule. I don't know what mistake she did, that too on the final day. I have always seen her working very hard. She gives her 100%," Saina added.

‘Not her first Olympics’ Saina said she was surprised at the unusual mistake, noting it was uncommon for athletes at this level. She wondered how it could occur, especially given the athlete's large support team of coaches, physios and trainers, who must be feeling disappointed.

