Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live Updates: With days of wait for justice, the the Court of Arbitration for Sports' final verdict on ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics is most likely to arrive on 13 August.
After being disqualified from competing for gold at the 50kg freestyle wrestling event in Paris Olympics on Tuesday, Phogat had challenged against her disqualification at the CAS on Wednesday and announced retirement on Thursday.
Her case was represented at the CAS by senior advocate Harish Salve. According to ANI, the IOA in its statement had said that the CAS verdict will arrive till 6-00 pm (9.30 pm IST) on August 13, 2024.
Apart from challenging her disqualification, Phogat has also requested for a joint silver medal in the 50kg wrestling category.
Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live: Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi from Maharashtra has condemned the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for its handling of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification on Monday.
She took to X and wrote, "Wow. So IOA totally washes its hands off any responsibility vis a vis Indian athletes' interest. Vinesh Phogat has truly been denied justice and thrown under the bus, shame on IOA for releasing this statement while very well knowing Phogat's case for silver is being deliberated."
Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live: With the CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat's fiasco awaited, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Dr PT Usha on Sunday said that weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is the responsibility of each athlete and his or her coach and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.
Usha also stated that the hate directed at the IOA medical team is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation.
With ANI inputs.
Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live: Amid the days are passing by for the Court of Arbitration for Sports' final verdict on ace Indian wrestler Phogat's plea against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics, cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have stood in support of the wrestler.
While addressing the press on Sunday, as quoted by PTI, Ganguly said, "I don't know the exact rule, but I'm sure that when she reached the finals, she must have qualified properly. So when you go to the finals, it's either a Gold or Silver medal. Whether she was disqualified wrongfully or not, I don't know, but she deserves the Silver medal at least."
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar penned his thoughts about Vinesh's disqualification appeal. He took to X and wrote, "Every sport has rules and those rules need to be seen in context, maybe even revisited at times. Vinesh Phogat qualified fair and square for the finals. Her disqualification by weight, was before the finals, and hence, for her to be robbed of a deserving silver medal defies logic and sporting sense."
“It would have been understandable if an athlete were to have been disqualified for ethical breaches such as the usage of performance enhancing drugs. In that case, to not be awarded any medal and be placed last would be justifiable. However, Vinesh beat her opponents fairly to reach the top two. She definitely deserves a silver medal. While we all wait for a verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, let us hope and pray that Vinesh gets the recognition she deserves," Tendulkar added.