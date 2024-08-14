Explore
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE Updates: Setback for wrestler as plea for silver medal in Olympics dismissed
LIVE UPDATES

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE Updates: Setback for wrestler as plea for silver medal in Olympics dismissed

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2024, 11:03 PM IST
Livemint

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from Olympic Games final has been rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Vinesh was disqualified for being 100gm overweight before final match.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

In a major setback to Vinesh Phogat, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad hoc division on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by Indian wrestler against her disqualification from Olympic Games final. Vinesh Phogat had filed an appeal for a silver medal in the women's 50kg event at the Paris Olympics after she was disqualified before the final match due to exceeding the 50kg weight limit.

The CAS released a statement to render its verdict which read, "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."

In a statement, IOA President PT Usha expressed "shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC)."

Meanwhile, reports said that the IOA is 'exploring further legal options'.

Last week, during the weigh-in, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams over the limit. She was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal.

14 Aug 2024, 11:01:24 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: IOA "exploring further legal options"

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is "exploring further legal options" after India wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), reported ANI.

14 Aug 2024, 10:28:10 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: Appeal rejected by CAS

14 Aug 2024, 10:26:56 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: This is a very sad and unfortunate, says Boxer Vijender Singh

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: “This is a very sad and unfortunate thing for us...We could have won gold in the Olympics if she had made it through the finals. We are standing with Vinesh and will always support her...This is a sad news and I am not happy with this news," said  Boxer Vijender Singh.

14 Aug 2024, 10:21:35 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: Vinesh Phogat to return to India on August 17

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: Tokyo bronze medallist Bajrang Punia on Wednesday confirmed that Vinesh Phogat will return to India on August 17. Punia took to X to reveal Vinesh's return. "Vinesh Phogat will arrive at the airport at 10:00 am on 17 August."

 

14 Aug 2024, 10:12:49 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: What IOA said in a statement?

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: "The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh's application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women's 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large," the IOA stated.

14 Aug 2024, 10:12:49 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: PT Usha expresses shock

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: In a statement, IOA President PT Usha expressed "shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC)."

14 Aug 2024, 10:12:49 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: Appeal against Olympic disqualification rejected by CAS

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from Olympic Games final has been rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

