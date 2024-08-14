LIVE UPDATES

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE Updates: Setback for wrestler as plea for silver medal in Olympics dismissed

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2024, 11:03 PM IST

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from Olympic Games final has been rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Vinesh was disqualified for being 100gm overweight before final match.