In a major setback to Vinesh Phogat, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad hoc division on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by Indian wrestler against her disqualification from Olympic Games final. Vinesh Phogat had filed an appeal for a silver medal in the women's 50kg event at the Paris Olympics after she was disqualified before the final match due to exceeding the 50kg weight limit.
The CAS released a statement to render its verdict which read, "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."
In a statement, IOA President PT Usha expressed "shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC)."
Meanwhile, reports said that the IOA is 'exploring further legal options'.
Last week, during the weigh-in, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams over the limit. She was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal.
Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: “This is a very sad and unfortunate thing for us...We could have won gold in the Olympics if she had made it through the finals. We are standing with Vinesh and will always support her...This is a sad news and I am not happy with this news," said Boxer Vijender Singh.
Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: Tokyo bronze medallist Bajrang Punia on Wednesday confirmed that Vinesh Phogat will return to India on August 17. Punia took to X to reveal Vinesh's return. "Vinesh Phogat will arrive at the airport at 10:00 am on 17 August."
Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE: "The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh's application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women's 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large," the IOA stated.
