Vinesh Phogat comes out of retirement after 18 months, eyes 2028 LA Olympics

In a major development for Indian wrestling, Vinesh Phogat on Friday announced her return to competitive sport, declaring that she will once again pursue her Olympic dream—this time with her sights firmly set on the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The 31-year-old, who had stepped away from the mat after a turbulent exit from the Paris Olympics, confirmed that she has formally come out of retirement following an 18-month hiatus.

A comeback shaped by reflection and resilience Vinesh Phogat’s withdrawal from wrestling in 2024 followed one of the most emotionally fraught episodes of her career.

Having reached the final at the Paris Games and standing on the brink of history as the first Indian woman to contest an Olympic wrestling gold-medal bout, she was disqualified on the morning of the final for weighing 100 grams over the stipulated limit. The incident cast a long shadow over her achievements and saw her step away from the sport amid intense scrutiny.

In her announcement, posted to Instagram, Vinesh Phogat described a period of deep introspection that ultimately rekindled her competitive spirit.

"People kept asking if Paris was the end. For a long time, I didn't have the answer. I needed to step away from the mat, from the pressure, from the expectations, even from my own ambitions. For the first time in years, I allowed myself to breathe.

"I took time to understand the weight of my journey the highs, the heartbreaks, the sacrifices, the versions of me the world never saw. And somewhere in that reflection, I found the truth, I still love this sport. I still want to compete.

"In that silence, I found something I'd forgotten 'the fire never left'. It was only buried under exhaustion and noise. The discipline, the routine, the fight... it's in my system. No matter how far I walked away, a part of me stayed on the mat.

"So here I am, stepping back toward LA28 with a heart that's unafraid and a spirit that refuses to bow."

Why Vinesh Phogat Was Disqualified at the Paris 2024 Olympics Vinesh Phogat reached the final of the women’s 50kg event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for an Olympic gold-medal bout. However, hours before the final, she was disqualified for failing to meet the weight requirement by just 100 grams.

Under Olympic wrestling rules, athletes must weigh in again on the morning of the medal round. Vinesh exceeded the limit during this second weigh-in, which automatically triggered disqualification as per United World Wrestling regulations.

This meant:

She was removed from the gold-medal match

Her opponent advanced by walkover

Vinesh forfeited the chance to win even a silver medal

The incident sparked debate about weight-cutting protocols, athlete welfare and the extreme margins that define elite competition. For Vinesh Phogat, the episode was both a personal heartbreak and a turning point, leading to her temporary retirement until her 2025 comeback announcement.

Motherhood and motivation: A new chapter begins for Phogat Vinesh Phogat’s return also marks the beginning of a new phase in her personal life. The wrestler, who welcomed a baby boy in July 2025 with husband and fellow wrestler Somvir Rathee, noted that she will embark on her LA28 campaign with renewed purpose.

"And this time, I'm not walking alone. My son is joining my team, my biggest motivation, my little cheerleader on this road to the LA Olympics."

Her comeback places her among a distinguished group of Indian athletes who have resumed elite sport following childbirth—symbolising both a personal and professional resurgence.

What Vinesh’s return means for Indian wrestling Vinesh Phogat remains one of India’s most decorated wrestlers, with Commonwealth Games titles, Asian medals and World Championship podium finishes. Her decision to re-enter the competitive arena is likely to energise the national wrestling ecosystem, which has experienced significant turbulence in recent years.